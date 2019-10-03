Menu

Video: Rafael Forster scores incredible Roberto Carlos-esque free-kick from long range

Posted by

Ludogorets star Rafael Forster has just scored a goal to remember in the Europa League tonight with a long-range free-kick scorcher.

Watch below as the Brazilian absolutely smashes it home from long range with a hammer of a left foot reminiscent of the legendary Roberto Carlos.

This may well already be the best goal you’ll see this season in the Europa League, and one of the best free-kicks you’ll see anywhere.

His manager’s reaction, also captured in the tweet below by BT Sport, just made this moment even better!

