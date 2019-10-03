Some Real Madrid fans will be pleased to see that the club are ready to move on from Thibaut Courtois, Los Blancos are interested in a move for this €70m-rated stopper.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in a move for AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Don Balon add that the youngster has recently turned down a new contract with the San Siro outfit that was worth €6m-a-year (€115,000-a-week).

The ace’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, making next summer the last time that the Italian giants can make a sizeable amount of money from the star’s sale.

Madrid’s attempt to refresh their talent between the sticks has gloriously failed, Thibaut Courtois has been poor since his move from Premier League giants Chelsea.

With fans starting to lose patience with the star, it may be time for Los Blancos to move on the Belgian and replace him someone in Donnarumma’s age bracket.

Donnarumma already has 14 caps for Italy to his name, there’s no doubting that the youngster has the potential to be his country’s number one stopper for the next fifteen years.