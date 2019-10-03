Tottenham have endured a difficult start to the season and it’s reported that there is concern within the group over Mauricio Pochettino.

While they’ve managed to collect just 11 points from their opening seven games of the Premier League campaign, Spurs were thumped 7-2 in midweek at home in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

In turn, there is real concern over whether or not they are going to be able to compete for trophies this season, as two of them are perhaps slipping away from them already as they would undoubtedly have hoped to build on last season’s run to the Champions League final.

According to the Daily Mail, there is even more concern within the camp as it’s claimed that the players have noticed that Pochettino is becoming distant in training and the Argentine tactician isn’t as involved as he was previously.

It’s unclear where the information has come from as the source will surely have inside information on how training sessions are being carried out to make such a claim.

Nevertheless, it’s another reason for Spurs fans to be concerned over where the club is heading in the coming months, as they will be desperate to see Pochettino and the current group of players turn things around and get them back on track.

It’s added in the report that Tottenham will not sack Pochettino, but the above would suggest that he is perhaps becoming distracted and could seek an exit from north London. Time will tell if that materialises, as it would certainly be a huge shame given the fantastic work the club have done on and off the pitch in recent years to get Spurs into the position they’re in now.

However, if they are unable to take that next step to start winning trophies, exits are surely inevitable.