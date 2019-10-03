Manchester United are close to breaking an unwanted long-standing club record, this Red Devils team are just one game away from making history for all the wrong reasons.

Opta have revealed that Manchester United are now on their longest winless run away from home in all competitions for 30 years, the Red Devils are just one game away from equalling the long-standing record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked flat in tonight’s goalless draw against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. The club’s recent form has cast serious doubts on hopes of finishing in the top six – let alone the top four.

10 – Manchester United have failed to win any of their last 10 away matches across all competitions (D4 L6) – they last went on a longer winless run on the road between February and September 1989 (run of 11). Worrying. pic.twitter.com/doznd0WEp9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

Solskjaer is now tasked with making sure his side avoid embarrassment against relegation candidates Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Norwegian’s legend at the Manchester outfit will be tarnished if his side become the worst side on the road in the Old Trafford club’s history.

The Red Devils have struggled to craft chances against respectably weak opposition in Alkmaar and Astana in recent weeks, the side really don’t look as though they have what it takes to win games this season.