‘Such a clown’ – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Dortmund chief after swipe over money

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a huge swipe back at Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke as a war of words has broken out between the pair.

As noted by the Metro, the Dortmund chief decided to have a dig at the Gunners superstar this week by suggesting that he secured a move to north London with financial motivations in mind.

SEE MORE: Arsenal given fresh hope of landing defensive ace in £53m deal with clause set to drop

“Aubameyang, who plays great at Arsenal, will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays, will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television,” he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

It’s unclear why he decided to have such a personal dig this week given it’s been some time since the two parties split ways, but ultimately it seems like an unnecessary comment as both sides have surely moved on by now from any disappointment or anger felt after the decision to leave.

Unsurprisingly, Aubameyang has now decided to hit back, as seen in his tweet below, and has not only labelled Watzke a “clown”, but has also hit out at him for cashing in on Ousmane Dembele by green lighting his move to Barcelona instead of keeping hold of a top talent.

Given Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night, the Gabon international probably should have more important things on his mind, but he clearly felt as though he had to issue a response on this occasion and he certainly didn’t hold back with his retort.

The 30-year-old will undoubtedly be desperately hoping to fire Arsenal back into the Champions League this season after being left disappointed the last two years, but time will tell if he can hit back at Watzke in the right way on the pitch and prove that his decision was the right one and not just for financial reasons.