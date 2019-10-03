Some Manchester United fans have called for club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after their side’s ‘disgusting’ performance against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

These Manchester United fans have been left devastated after their side’s goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

The Dutch outfit had double the amount of shots than the Premier League giants did, to add insult to injury – the Red Devils didn’t manage to have a single shot on target in the clash.

Similarly to the side’s tie with Astana, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started some of the club’s promising youngsters as well as handing minutes to the team’s fringe players like Marcos Rojo.

Shockingly, it was United’s most experienced stars that looked the most out of their depth and behind the pace. With a teamsheet like today’s, the senior stars really needed to step up.

Take a look at the stats from the clash, this is very concerning:

So United just had 0 shots on target against AZ Alkmaar… ? pic.twitter.com/xSyni9gyHR — Fifa 20 News (@FUT20News) October 3, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s performance:

Terminate Ole rashford and lingards contracts now — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) October 3, 2019

Booooooorrrrriiiinnngggg — Dïv (@UnitedDiv) October 3, 2019

Disgusting Performance — Chris™ (@MUnitedChris) October 3, 2019

Shocking Performance. I’m sorry but it’s time to go. #OleOut — Zach™? (@mufczach) October 3, 2019

OLE NEEDS THE SACK ASAP — OLE OUT (@DehChromosome) October 3, 2019

Terminate Ole’s contract He doesn’t have a clue — Emeka (@emekanu) October 3, 2019

Get Ole out PLEASE I’m begging you — Maguire Madness (@maguiremadness) October 3, 2019

Not. A. Single. Shot. On. Target. Get Ole out before it gets any more embarrassing — Joakim Gray (@JoakimGray) October 3, 2019

#OleOut this is getting embarrassing — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) October 3, 2019

Solid defensively but absolutely no idea going forward. Look completely lost whenever we go over the half line. When are we going to see improvements? — J.A.O ? (@JuanAnderOnly) October 3, 2019

I pity those Ole fanboys. Ole has no pattern of play and tactics. He is just a manager to manage while the Glazers are eating the money. And of course the deluded fans believe in Ole,just because of emotions as he is an ex player of Man Utd. NO MANAGER is bigger than the club — SimplyPogba (@wintermeth) October 3, 2019

The Red Devils seriously need to improve their performances, fans will be expecting a much better showing against relegation candidates Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps the international break being around the corner is a blessing in disguise for the Manchester outfit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to ignite something in his team otherwise they’ll be embarrassed by heated rivals Liverpool two-and-a-half weeks from now.