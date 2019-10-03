Menu

‘Terminate their contracts’ – These Manchester United fans on stars after ‘disgusting’ display vs AZ Alkmaar

Some Manchester United fans have called for club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after their side’s ‘disgusting’ performance against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

These Manchester United fans have been left devastated after their side’s goalless draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

The Dutch outfit had double the amount of shots than the Premier League giants did, to add insult to injury – the Red Devils didn’t manage to have a single shot on target in the clash.

Similarly to the side’s tie with Astana, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started some of the club’s promising youngsters as well as handing minutes to the team’s fringe players like Marcos Rojo.

Shockingly, it was United’s most experienced stars that looked the most out of their depth and behind the pace. With a teamsheet like today’s, the senior stars really needed to step up.

Take a look at the stats from the clash, this is very concerning:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s performance:

The Red Devils seriously need to improve their performances, fans will be expecting a much better showing against relegation candidates Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps the international break being around the corner is a blessing in disguise for the Manchester outfit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to ignite something in his team otherwise they’ll be embarrassed by heated rivals Liverpool two-and-a-half weeks from now.

