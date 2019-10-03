Man Utd reportedly have a three-man transfer shortlist to help bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack as they have struggled in that department thus far.

The Red Devils made the questionable decision to not only allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Inter, albeit the latter is merely on loan, but they then also opted against making any signings to help fill those voids.

Daniel James arrived to strengthen the squad and to his credit, he has produced immediate results after an excellent start to the campaign.

However, relying on a 21-year-old to cover the losses of Lukaku and Sanchez was surely not the plan for Man Utd as injuries to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have magnified their issues up top and the lack of quality depth available to Solskjaer to compete on multiple fronts.

That in turn has resulted in just nine goals scored in seven league games to date, which gives them the second worst tally of the top 11 sides in the standings.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise then that speculation is linking United with making a signing in that department as soon as January, with the Manchester Evening News noting that Ousmane Dembele, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner are all said to be on the radar for the New Year.

As accurately stated by the report though, given the quality that these individuals possess and the key roles that they are currently playing for their respective sides, none of them will likely come cheap and so it remains to be seen if Man Utd are prepared to dig deep into their pockets to seal one of these three touted deals.

Werner and Moussa Dembele would provide a more direct threat in terms of their goals, and so perhaps they would be the more sensible targets given Barcelona’s Dembele would surely be too similar to the likes of Rashford and Martial in terms of his pace and movement being his key attributes.

Goals are needed in this United side, and while Werner has bagged 68 in 119 appearances for RB Leipzig, Dembele has 25 in 50 for Lyon.