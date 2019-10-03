Tottenham are reportedly keen on snapping up Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus as they look to strengthen their attack.

It’s been a miserable start to the campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, as they suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

Further, they’ve collected just 11 points from their seven Premier League outings thus far, leaving them down in sixth place in the standings and well off the pace set by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top.

In turn, it looks as though it could be a difficult year for Spurs, but Pochettino could be eyeing reinforcements in January or perhaps will wait until next summer to help his side continue to make progress.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are looking at Bernardeschi as an option to perhaps add to their attack, with the Italian international getting on the scoresheet in Juve’s win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has shown he can be an important option for the reigning Serie A champions, but ultimately competition is fierce in Turin under Maurizio Sarri and he has largely been limited to a bit-part role off the bench so far this season.

With that in mind, perhaps a switch to north London could appeal to him if he has assurances over a more prominent role. However, with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and others, he would certainly face a battle to get into the Spurs XI too.

Time will tell if talk of a move increases the closer we get to January, but Tottenham could potentially be searching for a reinforcement in the New Year.