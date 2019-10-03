Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over a January transfer.

The Denmark international is nearing the end of his contract at Spurs but it seems he wants out of the cub as soon as possible if latest transfer gossip is to be believed.

According to Don Balon, Eriksen is now doing his best to escape in the middle of the season as he’s urged Perez to try to sign him this winter.

Tottenham could be under pressure to accept lower offers for their star player at this stage, as they currently run the big risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Still, they may also decide it would be too disruptive to lose an important member of their squad in January when there’d be less time to find a suitable replacement.

Eriksen could undoubtedly be a fine fit for Madrid as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric – another top class player poached from Spurs a few years ago.