Real Madrid could reportedly look to offload both Mariano and Brahim Diaz in January in order to pave the way for a raid on Tottenham for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen’s future has been a major topic for speculation in recent months given the 27-year-old’s current contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season.

With no suggestion that a renewal is imminent, that could mean he could walk away for free next summer, unless Tottenham open the door for an exit in January to avoid losing him for nothing.

It appears as though they could have an interested party preparing a bid too, as Goal Italy report that Real Madrid are targeting him in the New Year as they believe it won’t be possible to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, while it will be tricky to prise Donny van de Beek away from Ajax midway through the campaign.

In turn, that has seemingly led them to Eriksen, but it’s added that both Mariano and Brahim Diaz could be sacrificed to perhaps not only create financial room for the Danish international’s contract and transfer fee, but also space in the squad for him to slot in perfectly.

Time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for Eriksen to get a move to the Bernabeu, but with both Real Madrid and Tottenham struggling to start the campaign, one of them will be hoping that the creative ace can help them improve over the coming months.

Eriksen has been a class act for Spurs and losing him will be a major blow for the Premier League giants, especially considering he’s contributed 67 goals and 87 assists in 287 appearances for the club since his move from Ajax in 2013.