Christian Eriksen gave Jan Vertonghen a black eye in accidental Tottenham training clash

Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is reported to have given team-mate Jan Vertonghen a black eye.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, this was because of nothing more than an accidental clash in a training session.

As noted by the Mirror, rumours has been circulating online that Vertonghen had had an affair with Eriksen’s wife, something the pair have since taken to Twitter to rubbish.

Vertonghen appearing with a black eye while all this was going on was hardly likely to silence those gossiping, but it seems the explanation is a totally innocent one.

Spurs fans will now hope the players can focus on football again and help lift the club out of its current rut.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week and could do with the likes of Eriksen and Vertonghen playing at their best again.

Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season after a memorable run in the competition, but their Premier League form has been well below par for a while now and fans will be anxious for things to improve quickly.