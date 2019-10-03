Video: Boly keeps his cool to score dramatic last-minute winner for Wolves vs Besiktas in Europa League

Willy Boly was on hand to bag a late winner for Wolves this evening, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Besitkas 1-0 in their Europa League group stage clash.
Having lost their opener 1-0 to Braga two weeks ago, Wolves needed a win tonight in order to avoid falling behind in the race to qualify for the knockout stages, and thanks to Boly, that’s exactly what they got.
After the ball was cleared following a long throw, it was played back in to Boly, who took it down brilliantly before slotting home to send the away end into raptures.
Not a bad finish for a centre-back!
