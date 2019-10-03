Someone at UEFA or AZ Alkmaar must have set out to play some kind of prank on Manchester United ace Dan James, the winger was paired up with the tallest mascot.

The events immediately before this evening’s Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Manchester United proved to set out the tone for the Red Devil’s performance.

United star Dan James appeared to be the victim of an underhand joke as the winger was paired up with the tallest mascot as his side lined up for tonight’s tie.

The mascot appeared to be around the same height as the Welshman, maybe even taller. 21-year-old James even had to pop his head around the youngster to get a view of the stadium.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

As if they gave the tallest mascot to Dan James ?? pic.twitter.com/0wkHedOPaX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2019

They really gave 5'6" Daniel James the tallest mascot ?? pic.twitter.com/4FUFw45Dsc — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 3, 2019

Nothing went right for United this evening, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a goalless draw and they were even played by the Dutch outfit at times.