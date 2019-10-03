Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli has been unstoppable against Standard Liege tonight, the exciting youngster teed up Dani Ceballos’ first goal with a wonderful assist.

In the 56th minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Arsenal and Standard Liege, Ainsley Maitland-Niles slipped Gabriel Martinelli in with a lovely pass.

The Brazilian ace showed his magical touch by lifting the ball into the area instead of drilling it across goal and Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos was on hand to turn the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Arsenal’s fourth of the evening below:

You can't keep Martinelli out of this game! He sets Dani Ceballos up beautifully for his first Arsenal goal ? pic.twitter.com/W54SmuKS3Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2019

After a nervy encounter with rivals Manchester United on Monday night, this is exactly the kind of performance that Unai Emery’s side need heading into the weekend.

The Gunners should be full of confidence against Bournemouth after their brilliant attacking display tonight.