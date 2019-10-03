West Ham midfielder Martin Samuelsen has conceded that he will potentially have to consider his long-term future and a permanent exit from the club.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with FK Haugesund and has bagged nine goals in 29 appearances for the club in his homeland.

However, after loan spells with Peterborough, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV Venlo and now Haugesund, it sounds as though he may well have had enough of being shipped out on temporary deals constantly and could look for a permanent exit from the Hammers.

“I have an idea of what I want, but we have a good part of the season (left) with Haugesund, so I will focus on that for the time being,” he told TV2 Norway. “But after so many loans and short stays here and there, I think it’s important for me to gain that stability over time.

“I want to feel like I belong, that I’m part of something, rather than feeling like you’re a mercenary.”

With his current contract set to expire next summer, it looks as though Samuelsen will be on his way out eventually anyway if West Ham don’t offer him a new deal.

Nevertheless, it’s a commendable and mature approach to have from the youngster, as ultimately at this stage with his chances of making an impression at West Ham unlikely, he has to think about what is best for his career and stability and a more prominent role elsewhere could be ideal to ensure he progresses and fulfils his potential.