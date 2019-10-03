Menu

‘Why are we so bad?’ – These Manchester United fans react to ‘terrible’ first-half display vs AZ Alkmaar

Some Manchester United fans aren’t impressed with the side’s first-half performance against AZ Alkmaar in today’s UEFA Europa League group stage clash.

It seems to be more of the same with Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, the Premier League giants have failed to assert their dominance so far.

Starlet Mason Greenwood had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but the ace’s effort towards goal was blocked after some impressive work from Dan James and Diogo Dalot on the right-wing.

A silver lining for fans can be that youngster Brandon Williams has looked lively on his full debut, the ace has made some lung-busting runs down the left-flank and has got himself on the ball whenever possible.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s unflattering display:

After a nervy display against rivals Arsenal on Monday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side really need to silence their critics with an emphatic performance.

The Red Devils need to step up the tempo in the second-half of the clash to come away with three points.

