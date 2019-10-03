Some Manchester United fans aren’t impressed with the side’s first-half performance against AZ Alkmaar in today’s UEFA Europa League group stage clash.

It seems to be more of the same with Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, the Premier League giants have failed to assert their dominance so far.

Starlet Mason Greenwood had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but the ace’s effort towards goal was blocked after some impressive work from Dan James and Diogo Dalot on the right-wing.

A silver lining for fans can be that youngster Brandon Williams has looked lively on his full debut, the ace has made some lung-busting runs down the left-flank and has got himself on the ball whenever possible.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s unflattering display:

We are playing like we sleep walking – terrible performance — sannasy (@sannasy) October 3, 2019

Well, that was 45 minutes I’ll never get back in my life. And I’ll probably be watching the 2nd half too… #sucker — Nathan Titus ??? (@nathanstitus) October 3, 2019

What’s the difference from van gall football. It’s literally just passing side to side — Joe hilton (@JoeWh_17) October 3, 2019

THIS IS BLOODY EMBARRASSING MAN. NO PASSING NO MOVEMENT WE ARE PLAYING LIKE A CONFERENCE TEAM — Manchester United (@UnitedMan1999) October 3, 2019

those kids won’t thrive in a team where the experienced players are ‘dead’ — Sister HUNCHO? (@Blizzie_cute) October 3, 2019

Manchester United are seriously ruining football for me. — Bukola Ayobami (@Hayburbamy22) October 3, 2019

Shocking as per — Dyl ? (@UtdDyl) October 3, 2019

Why are we so bad — Will Bannister (@willbannister15) October 3, 2019

Do we still have Fred’s receipt? Could do with the £50 mil back to fund Maddison — Obi-Wan Bissaka (@alexiszyn) October 3, 2019

Can we leave this midfield of Fred, Matic & Mata in Holland, please? — ? (@utdrobbo) October 3, 2019

After a nervy display against rivals Arsenal on Monday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side really need to silence their critics with an emphatic performance.

The Red Devils need to step up the tempo in the second-half of the clash to come away with three points.