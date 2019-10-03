Some Manchester United fans aren’t impressed with the side’s first-half performance against AZ Alkmaar in today’s UEFA Europa League group stage clash.
It seems to be more of the same with Manchester United in their UEFA Europa League clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, the Premier League giants have failed to assert their dominance so far.
Starlet Mason Greenwood had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but the ace’s effort towards goal was blocked after some impressive work from Dan James and Diogo Dalot on the right-wing.
A silver lining for fans can be that youngster Brandon Williams has looked lively on his full debut, the ace has made some lung-busting runs down the left-flank and has got himself on the ball whenever possible.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s unflattering display:
We are playing like we sleep walking – terrible performance
— sannasy (@sannasy) October 3, 2019
Well, that was 45 minutes I’ll never get back in my life. And I’ll probably be watching the 2nd half too… #sucker
— Nathan Titus ??? (@nathanstitus) October 3, 2019
What’s the difference from van gall football. It’s literally just passing side to side
— Joe hilton (@JoeWh_17) October 3, 2019
THIS IS BLOODY EMBARRASSING MAN. NO PASSING NO MOVEMENT WE ARE PLAYING LIKE A CONFERENCE TEAM
— Manchester United (@UnitedMan1999) October 3, 2019
those kids won’t thrive in a team where the experienced players are ‘dead’
— Sister HUNCHO? (@Blizzie_cute) October 3, 2019
Manchester United are seriously ruining football for me.
— Bukola Ayobami (@Hayburbamy22) October 3, 2019
Shocking as per
— Dyl ? (@UtdDyl) October 3, 2019
Why are we so bad
— Will Bannister (@willbannister15) October 3, 2019
Do we still have Fred’s receipt? Could do with the £50 mil back to fund Maddison
— Obi-Wan Bissaka (@alexiszyn) October 3, 2019
Can we leave this midfield of Fred, Matic & Mata in Holland, please?
— ? (@utdrobbo) October 3, 2019
After a nervy display against rivals Arsenal on Monday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side really need to silence their critics with an emphatic performance.
The Red Devils need to step up the tempo in the second-half of the clash to come away with three points.