Video: Joe Willock with a cool finish as Arsenal continue rout of Standard Liege

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has scored with a neat finish to make it 3-0 against Standard Liege in tonight’s Europa League game.

The Gunners are on fire at the moment after a quickfire double from youngster Gabriel Martinelli, and now Willock has chipped in as well with this fine effort below…

The 20-year-old is having a fine season in the Arsenal first-team, having initially made his breakthrough last term.

Willock is now more of a regular starter for Unai Emery and he’s showing it’s on merit with another fine contribution this evening.