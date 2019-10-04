Aaron Ramsey praises “normal” Cristiano Ronaldo as he settles into life at Juventus

You do have to wonder if the money in the Premier League has been one of the main reasons the English national team has suffered over the past few years.

Especially at major tournaments, players often blame the intensity of the league for making them tired but it also looks like they are all used to only playing one way. A major reason for this is almost every English player stays in England.

Even a barely average player can stay at a lower Premier League club and make millions without achieving anything in their careers. It offers no incentive to move abroad and improve as a player by experiencing different cultures.

Now Aaron Ramsey didn’t exactly lose out financially by moving to Juventus, but the move shows a growing trend of British players moving abroad. He spoke about life in Turin in a recent interview with the BBC.

One of the most notable things he talked about was the welcome he received from Cristiano Ronaldo. For some reason he has a reputation as being selfish and you wouldn’t expect him to be overly welcoming, but Ramsey dispelled that.

Talking about Ronaldo he said: “He was just like everybody else, really welcoming. Of course, he is one of the greatest to play the game but he is just a normal man. He breaks the ice straight away and makes you feel like you are talking to anybody else.”

There’s no doubt that Ronaldo is very single minded when it comes to getting goals, but it’s starting to become clear that he is an incredibly humble human being and well liked by all his teammates.

It will be very interesting to see how Ramsey gets on at Juve this year. He’s taken a gamble by moving to his biggest club yet at the age of 28 but he seems to be settling in okay. He recently scored his first goal and he’s featured in both Champions League games so far this season.

Juventus will be desperate to finally get their hands on the Champions League, so if Ramsey can play a role in making that happen he could go down in history with many great players at the club.