AC Milan have reportedly placed Luciano Spalletti at the top of their managerial shortlist if they decide to sack Marco Giampaolo.

The Rossoneri have endured a nightmare start to the Serie A campaign having lost four of their opening six games as they sit down in 16th place in the standings.

Aside from the results, the performances have been poor as Giampaolo hasn’t been able to implement his preferred style of play as desired as of yet.

In turn, the pressure is unsurprisingly building on him as the weeks go on and if there is no sign of improvement, it could raise serious question marks over his future.

As noted by MilanNews, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that if Milan were to make a change on the bench, Spalletti would be their first choice.

Given his experience in charge of the likes of Roma and Inter, the Italian tactician would perhaps be a sensible choice to offer some stability and a proven track record at the top level to give Milan a different look given that they’ve often gone for former players in recent years.

Time will tell firstly though if Giampaolo can oversee an upturn in form to save his job, but if not, it remains to be seen if it’s Spalletti who Milan pursue to try and help turn their season around as they would have been desperately hoping to break back into the top four this season.

The Italian giants face Genoa on Saturday night, and that could now perhaps be decisive for Giampaolo to avoid a premature exit from the San Siro with the international break to follow.