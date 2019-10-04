Release clauses can only really ever benefit a player who is looking to move. From the club’s point of view all it does is limit the transfer fee they can collect for a star man.

It’s especially rubbish for a club when a player suddenly starts to improve and makes that release clause look like a bargain. Thankfully for Ajax fans, they have managed to remove a fairly small clause for one of their best players.

According to Telegraaf, Hakim Ziyech previously had a clause which would allow him to leave for €30m. That has now been removed, and it means they will be looking for at least €50m to sell him now. The new deal also sees him tied to the club until at least 2022.

His form had led to interest from many top teams in Europe. The Metro linked him with Arsenal in the Summer, Sky Sports linked him to Man City and Real Madrid while ESPN linked him with Man United.

It’s not really surprising to see him linked with so many great clubs, he was a pivotal member of the team who made the semi finals of the Champions League and is a supremely talented midfielder.

Last season was his most prolific by far when he scored 21 times, and he already has six goals from midfield this season. He caught the eye again this week with an unbelievable goal against Valencia in the Champions League.

Even if his new contract does raise his asking price by around €20m, that isn’t high enough to put him out of reach of all the clubs chasing him. It will be interesting to see if he’s still in Holland next Summer.