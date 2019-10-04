Barcelona have released a statement to confirm that Luis Suarez will not feature for Uruguay in the upcoming international break and will instead stay behind to receive medical treatment.

The 32-year-old has been in good form so far this season having scored five goals in seven games across all competitions, including a brace against Inter this week to turn things around and earn the Catalan giants a win in their Champions League clash.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, Suarez will not take part in the upcoming international break for Uruguay, and will remain behind to receive medical treatment. Further, AS suggest that it’s specifically to focus on his knee, and so it’s arguably good and bad news from a Barcelona perspective.

On one hand it perhaps raises some concern that the stalwart is dealing with an ongoing issue, and Barca certainly can’t afford to see him go down with an injury at any stage of the campaign given his importance to the side and the lack of depth behind him.

However, it could also be argued that by avoiding the lengthy travel and the risk of aggravating the problem while featuring for his country, Barcelona have been handed a real boost by reaching an agreement with the Uruguayan FA to keep Suarez behind.

That should ensure that he’s fresh and closer to full health when they face Eibar on October 19, while the first El Clasico of the season arrives the following weekend.

In turn, Suarez can now focus on getting his knee right during the break rather than continue to play heavy minutes and potentially do more damage to it.