Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a move for former player Dani Olmo, who could potentially replace current superstar Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s time at the Nou Camp thus far has been plagued with injuries, with the Frenchman missing a number of games so far due to his inability to stay clear of injuries.

Amidst this, it seems like Barca could be looking at potentially getting rid of the youngster in the near future if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

As per the report, Messi is keen for Barca to get rid of the French international in January should he fail to buck his ideas up between now and then, with the club said to be after at least €120M if they are to let the winger go.

It’s also stated that the Blaugrana are eyeing up Dinamo Zagreb’s Olmo as a possible replacement for the winger, with the Spaniard set to cost the club as much as €35M if they do end up buying him.

Olmo came through the club’s youth system before moving to Zagreb in 2014, thus the Spaniard should be familiar with Barca’s ethos and play style, something that’d make him an ideal signing.

The 21-year-old has been in terrific form for Zagreb lately, bagging 17 goals and 14 assists in all competitions since the start of last season.

If Barca do end up shipping Dembele out in January, it seems like they could make a move for one of their former stars in Olmo if this report is to be believed…