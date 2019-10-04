Chelsea fans took to social media to rejoice today, after manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Jorginho will be the club’s vice captain for the remainder of the season.

As per the club’s official account, Lampard has handed the role of vice captain to the Italian international, with the Blues boss also heaping praise on the Napoli man in the process.

Lampard confirms Jorginho is our vice-captain. He reiterates what a good character he is around the place and says it's important to note how much his English has improved. #SOUCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 4, 2019

It’s easy to see why Lampard has done this, as often in game, Jorginho shows characteristics that some would describe at captain-like.

The midfielder is also a very consistent performer, something that means he’s very unlikely to be dropped by Lampard at any point this season.

Following this, fans of the west London outfit flocked to Twitter to express just how delighted there were at the news, as seen in the tweets below.

Given that Azpilicueta, the club’s current captain, had been somewhat out of form lately, it may not be too long before we see the Spaniard dropped, something that’ll see Jorginho handed the club’s captaincy in the meantime.

And given these reactions, we’re sure Blues fans wouldn’t be too disheartened to see that happen…

