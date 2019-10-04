Roma reportedly face an anxious wait to determine how serious a knee injury suffered by Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta is after he hurt himself in training on Friday.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a six-month loan deal with an option to extend until the end of the season this past summer.

SEE MORE: Chelsea duo set to be rewarded for great start under Lampard with fresh long-term contracts

Having signed a contract extension before his exit, there is still a possible chance he has a future at Chelsea, but perhaps the more likely strategy is to protect their position and secure a significant fee if they are to sell him on a permanent basis.

That plan has arguably now been dealt a major blow as Goal Italy report that Zappacosta suffered the injury in training on Friday and there are early concerns that he may well have sustained a torn ACL.

It’s added that further tests and scans will be carried out to determine the extent of the injury, but it doesn’t sound particularly promising for the Italian international who could now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Zappacosta has been limited to one brief outing in Serie A so far this season, as a calf muscle had disrupted his start to the campaign.

Unfortunately, it sounds as though injuries will now blight his spell with the Italian giants, as the wait now starts to see how long he will spend recovering from his latest setback.

A return to Italy seemed like the sensible choice for all concerned as it gave him a chance to play regularly and enjoy his football while also trying to get back into the Azzurri squad under Roberto Mancini.

Deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea by Frank Lampard, it sounds as though an unfortunate injury blow could now ruin the move for him.