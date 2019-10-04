Inter face Juventus in the first Derby d’Italia of the season on Sunday night and Antonio Conte is reportedly set to receive a Romelu Lukaku injury boost.

The Nerazzurri have made a fantastic start to the campaign as they’ve won all six of their Serie A games so far and sit top of the table with a perfect record.

In those outings, they’ve scored 13 goals and conceded just two, with Juventus currently two points adrift having perhaps been less convincing thus far.

Nevertheless, Maurizio Sarri’s side will have a chance to put a dent in the confidence of their rivals, but they’ll have to deal with their biggest attacking threat up front it seems.

As per Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku is expected to recover from the muscle problem which ensured he was ruled out against Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

It’s added that the Belgian international is set to be named in the starting line-up, and so that will be a major boost for Conte to have his talisman back up front after his positive start to life in Italy following his summer switch from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has bagged three goals in six league games to date, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally this weekend in what is the biggest game of the season so far.

Lukaku’s physical presence and clinical finishing in the box will be a serious threat that Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt have to find a way to deal with, and it certainly adds a different dynamic to the Inter attack as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Barcelona in midweek.

Meanwhile, Juve geared up for the clash with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, and so they’ll hope to build on that and wrap up a positive week across all fronts.