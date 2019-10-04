‘If he was offered the job, he’d take it’ – Rodgers tipped to replace Pochettino at Tottenham if given chance

John Hartson believes that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers would jump at the Tottenham job if he was offered the chance to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The 46-year-old is currently doing a stellar job in charge of the Foxes, as they sit in third place in the Premier League table and look a real threat to break into the top six at the very least this season.

However, Hartson believes that Rodgers hasn’t shown a great deal of loyalty throughout his managerial career thus far, and if the Spurs job became available should Pochettino split ways with the club, then perhaps the current Leicester boss would take it.

“If he [Brendan] was offered the job he’d take it. He’s shown that he’s not the most loyal manager. He signed a three year contract at Swansea and then left for Liverpool,” he is quoted as saying by Football FanCast.

“And then he does exceptionally well at Celtic and walks out the side door and leaves the club. There’s no loyalty in football and the managers are the same as the players. If a manager gets offered a better job they’re gonna take it.

“There’s no room for sentiment in football. It’s dog-eat-dog. This loyalty word doesn’t exist in football. We’ve seen before that that is what he does.”

On one hand, it seems more like a bit of a dig at Rodgers than complimenting him, but Hartson probably has a point as he has switched jobs previously with question marks left over the manner of the exit.

Nevertheless, he’s an ambitious manager just like any other, and although he is seemingly building something exciting and potentially successful at Leicester, time will tell whether or not they continue to move in the right direction and at the speed of which to keep Rodgers at the King Power Stadium.

Further, the first piece in this puzzle would be for Pochettino to leave Tottenham, and despite all the excellent work he has done in north London, there are signs so far this season that things could be unravelling slightly.