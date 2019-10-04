‘It’s a wonderful time to play them’ – Steve Bruce backs Newcastle Utd to bounce back vs Man Utd

Newcastle Utd boss Steve Bruce is in confident mood that his side will produce a response and a top performance against Man Utd this weekend.

The Red Devils make the trip to Tyneside on Sunday evening on a four-game winless streak across all competitions having been held to a goalless draw by AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

While they did eventually see off Rochdale on penalties in the League Cup, they couldn’t get the job done in 90 minutes and so it’s been a difficult fortnight for United.

In turn, the pressure is building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get his side firing, especially in the Premier League as they risk falling off the pace in the battle for a top-four finish early on.

Newcastle don’t come into the game in good form either as they were thumped 5-0 by Leicester City last weekend, but Bruce is backing his side to produce a response and deliver for their fans.

Further, as seen in the video below, he believes that the fact that it should be a full house at St James’ Park will give the hosts a huge boost as they look to pile further misery on Solskjaer and his men.

While his statement in saying “it’s a wonderful time to play them” is questionable to an extent, it’s easy to see where he’s coming from and if Newcastle are able to grab an early goal against Man Utd, it would certainly put the pressure on the visitors and perhaps cause a nervy reaction in front of a packed Newcastle crowd getting behind their side.

Time will tell how the game plays out, but Bruce is looking forward to taking on his former club and a win would certainly be a major boost for all concerned.