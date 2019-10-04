Chelsea ace Olivier Giroud has opened up on his current situation with the Blues regarding his game time, something that’s been restricted under new boss Lampard.

The Frenchman proved to be a key player for the Blues’ first team last year, as he bagged 13 goals and nine assists in 45 games in all competitions, as he played a major part in the club’s successful Europa League campaign.

Despite this, Giroud has found himself majorly out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge this term, with the forward managing to clock up just four appearances in all competitions so far this year, with Lampard opting to start both Abraham and Batshuayi ahead of him.

Following this, the World Cup winner has come out and addressed the current situation surrounding his game time with the west London outfit.

As per L’Equipe, via the Daily Mail, Giroud has stated that “I’m fine, I’ve had hard times. Now it’s not the ideal situation. At this moment, little Tammy is walking on water. Listen, it’s hard to drop a striker when he’s successful. I am patient. I work in training. You have to keep a good state of mind. We have a lot of games to play.”

Given that Tammy Abraham has been in almost unstoppable form so far this year, it’s easy to see why Lampard is willing to bench Giroud in favour of starting the Englishman.

However, should the former Arsenal man continually be made to sit on the bench, we could easily see the forward sealing a move away from Stamford Bridge during the upcoming transfer windows.