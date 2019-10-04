Lionel Messi is reportedly convinced that Pedri Gonzalez can play an important role for Barcelona in the years ahead.

The 16-year-old has made a bright start to his career and a positive impression in La Liga 2 for Las Palmas this year, bagging two goals and an assist in eight appearances.

To even be given a key role at such a young age arguably says a lot about his talent and potential moving forward, and it appears as though Barcelona have snapped up another top talent with Marca noting last month how they agreed a fee for the youngster and he’s expected to join up with them next summer.

According to Don Balon, Messi is convinced by his quality and believes that he could play a crucial long-term role at Barcelona when looking to replace some of the older members of the current squad.

That’s a big statement if accurate, but Barcelona have their own style of play and culture at the Nou Camp, and they have been efficient over the years in signing players to suit that brand of football to ensure it continues year on year.

Ansu Fati has become the latest sensation this season given his impact despite still being so young, and it appears as though there could be another top talent on his way to the reigning La Liga champions if Barcelona choose to keep Gonzalez and give him a chance to prove his worth further down the line.

It certainly will help his confidence and belief that he can succeed at the club though if Messi is in his corner and backs him to deliver when called upon.