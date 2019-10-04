Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri will play no part in the Reds’ match against Leicester this weekend.

As per the club’s official website, both Matip and Shaqiri have been ruled out of Liverpool vs Leicester on Saturday, with Klopp stating that “Joel looks good but is not ready for tomorrow, and Shaq not.”

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Reds, as Klopp also hinted that Alisson could make his long-awaited return from injury.

The Brazilian shot-stopper picked up his injury in the Reds’ first game of the season against Norwich back in August, with Adrian replacing him in Liverpool’s starting XI ever since.

However now, it seems like Alisson could be back between the sticks for the Merseyside club this weekend, after Klopp noted via the club’s official site “With Alisson it’s still: maybe, maybe not”.

The German then added “Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good. We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.”

Alisson’s return would come as a huge boost for Liverpool, as the Brazilian international has been one of the club’s best and most consistent performers since his arrival from Roma in the summer of 2018.

Given their recent form, Leicester could prove to be a tricky test for the Reds tomorrow afternoon, however should they get Alisson back, we’re sure LFC fans will be a lot more confident in their side’s ability to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men at Anfield.