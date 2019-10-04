Photo: Image shows complete anguish on Barcelona player’s faces following Champions League loss to Liverpool

There seems to be an increase in teams producing documentaries that show a startling amount of footage behind the scenes.

Of course Liverpool fans won’t agree, but it’s hard to think of a more heartbreaking loss than the one Barcelona suffered at Anfield in the Champions League Semi-finals last year.

Clearly the Barca players thought they had it in the bag, but they were blown away by Klopp’s men. An advert for the new Barcelona documentary showed this image in the changing room after the loss, and the anguish is there for all to see:

?? Coming soon…

? MATCHDAY: Barça, as you’ve never seen it before

? @RakutenTV pic.twitter.com/VcjtXCedLl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 4, 2019

I’m sure that this makes the defeat even sweeter for Liverpool fans to see these kind of images, but it shows exactly how the players were feeling after the game.