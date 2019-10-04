“Probably not”: Huge blow for Manchester United as Solskjaer gives injury update ahead of critical game

It’s still not completely clear what’s going on with the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Of course recent performances have not been good enough, but is it his fault? Or do they board accept they have placed him in a fairly impossible situation?

Either way, you get the feeling that this weekend’s clash with Newcastle United could be huge. If they don’t manage to pick up a win then serious questions will need to be asked. Yes the squad isn’t the best, but it’s good enough to do better than it has.

Newcastle away isn’t an easy task, but it shouldn’t be the toughest test they face this season. Steve Bruce’s teams tend to roll over against United and it’s not like he’s a tactical mastermind who will be impossible to overcome.

Despite a lot of criticism, Paul Pogba is still pivotal to this midfield. He’s the only player who looks like he has the quality and vision to pick any sort of incisive pass. If he’s missing then creativity will be in short supply.

In his press conference, it seems like Solskjaer wasn’t overly hopeful that Pogba would be available:

"He probably won't make it. We will see" Ole Gunnar Solskjær has the latest on Paul Pogba's fitness ahead of the Super Sunday clash with Newcastle

He says that Pogba will probably not be available for the game. He did say he would wait until Saturday morning to make a decision, but it’s likely that he would rather rest him ahead of the Liverpool game after the international break.

Following disappointing performances against West Ham, Arsenal and AZ, Solskjaer really needs his side to show something this weekend. Either his star man is truly not fit, or he doesn’t feel like his job is in immediate danger.