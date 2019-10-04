Real Madrid have official rubbished reports stating that Thibaut Courtois was taken off during their 2-2 draw with Club Brugge this week due to anxiety.

The Belgian international was subbed off on Tuesday evening, as the Spanish giants succumbed to a score draw with their Belgian opponents in the Champions League.

Following this, Spanish outlet OK Diario came out and stated that the former Chelsea man has been diagnosed with anxiety, something that contributed to him being taken off against Brugge on Tuesday.

However, Real have now come out and rubbished these rumours via their official website, stating that the shot-stopper was taken off due to him suffering from a bout of Gastroenteritis, and not because of an anxiety attack.

It’ll be a relief for Real fans to hear that Courtois didn’t have an anxiety attack on Tuesday, as that is something that could seriously harm the rest of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite this, it still seems as if Courtois isn’t going to play against Granada this weekend, after AS reported that the goalkeeper missed first team training on Friday following this substitute against Brugge.

This should see Alphonse Areola make his league debut for the club following his summer move from French giants PSG, which comes after he was subbed on against Brugge for the second half in place of Courtois.