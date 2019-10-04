Reports suggest Barcelona wonderkid was in line for full Spain call up before strange injury

It’s not completely unheard of for a young talent to be called up for the national team despite a lack of first team experience. Usually that happens with the smaller nations, not Spain.

Ansu Fati has emerged as a supreme talent for Barca these season, but he still only has five appearances in La Liga to his name so far. The last month has seen a bit of drama with him being eligible to represent Spain and Portugal, with both nations doing all they can to secure him.

A call up to the youth squads made sense, especially with the U17 World Cup coming up in a few weeks. A report from Marca has raised some eyebrows.

In an interview with the head coach, they asked about Ansu Fati while discussing the recent squad announcement. Surprisingly , the coach Robert Moreno admitted that Fati had been on the preliminary call up list, but had to withdraw due to injury.

It fully suggests that Spain want to get him a senior cap as soon as possible so he cant change allegiance at a later date.

His injury is a bit strange, according to MundoDeportivo he is experiencing growing pains and it’s affecting his knee. As a result he’s expected to be out for a few weeks.

The injury reminds you that he’s still only 16 years old, so he has plenty of time to work his way into the national squad.