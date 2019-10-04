Ex-Premier League ace Danny Murphy has slammed Man United for their decision to let both Sanchez and Lukaku leave the club during the summer transfer window.

United let Lukaku leave for Inter Milan on a permanent basis during the summer, whilst also letting Sanchez join him at the San Siro, however the Chilean is only with the Italian giants on loan.

This decision came as a surprising one, especially seeing as United failed to replace either during the summer, as Sanchez and Lukaku made up nearly half of the club’s main attacking options.

Since then, United have struggled going forward, with Solskjaer’s side only scoring more than once in a game on one occasion this season, which came during their 4-0 win over Chelsea almost two months ago.

United only opted to add Daniel James to their attacking options this summer, something that has left them a little shorthanded up front.

And this decision has lead to Murphy launching a pretty serious attack on the club and their decisions in the transfer market.

As per SportingBet, via the Mirror, Murphy has stated “Some serious questions need to be asked on how United let both Lukaku and Sanchez leave without being replaced. There’s next to no strength and depth at the club”.

Murphy has a more than valid point here, as United’s failures to bring in a replacement for either Sanchez or Lukaku has left them seriously lacking in attacking options, something that looks like it could cost them later down the line this season.

United will surely dip into the market in January in order to add to their options up front, otherwise Solskjaer and Co face missing out on Champions League football next year as a result.