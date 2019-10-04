‘This might be the one where they finally falter’ – Sky Sports pundit predicts Man City will close gap on Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted Liverpool will drop points against Leicester City this weekend, allowing rivals Man City to close the gap at the top.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have rattled off seven consecutive wins to start the Premier League campaign, and have in turn been able to open up a five-point gap over the reigning champions early on.

After stuttering in the Champions League in midweek though before securing a 4-3 win over RB Salzburg, question marks are perhaps starting to be raised over their defence and whether or not they can maintain their brilliant start domestically.

Nicholas believes that Leicester will hold the Merseyside giants a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday, while Man City will respond and pick up three points against Wolves in a 3-1 win to close the gap on their title rivals.

Time will tell if he’s right, but he certainly makes valid points on the Foxes as they will certainly be a serious test for the Reds given their impressive start to the campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

“This is the ultimate test for Leicester,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column. “They are the real deal and could be close to breaking into the top six. They beat Tottenham and should have got something against Man Utd, but they will go to Anfield and take them on.

“Liverpool’s defence isn’t as good as last season and we knew that, but they are five points clear. Brendan Rodgers knows how dangerous their front three will be, he will try to block the full-backs too and that isn’t being defensive, it is being tactical. If Salzburg can score three times at Anfield then I’m sure Leicester could grab a goal. Liverpool have played well in some and stumbled in other, so this might be the one where they finally falter.”

In a game which many perhaps feel as though Liverpool could slip up, it would be some statement of intent and perhaps even a psychological blow for Man City if Klopp’s men did secure all three points to continue their relentless start to the year.

It remains to be seen if they can come through it, but given how good these two sides have looked so far this season, it promises to be an entertaining watch at the very least and a treat for the neutrals.