Tottenham are ready to do battle with Liverpool in next year’s transfer market to try and land highly-rated Ajax forward David Neres.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds have identified Neres as a transfer target, having been impressed by his emergence as a key player for Ajax over the last couple of seasons.

Transfermarkt states that the Brazilian is currently valued at around €45 million and still has four years left to run of current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Neres has starred for Ajax once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, notching two goals in 14 appearances to help the team return to the top of the Eredivise and secure maximum points in the Champions League.

Calcio Mercato reports that Tottenham are now preparing to hijack any potential move Liverpool make for Neres next year, with Mauricio Pochettino determined to bring in high quality attacking reinforcements.

Spurs have endured a nightmare start to their latest campaign, picking up just 11 points from a possible 21 in the Premier League, while also struggling in Europe.

Pochettino’s men were thrashed 7-2 in a Champions League group stage fixture at home to Bayern Munich earlier this week, which showed just how far behind the elite they have fallen in recent months.

Neres has the quality and experience to help improve Tottenham’s forward line, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be open to a move to north London.

Spurs may be able to offer the Brazil international regular football though, which is by no means a guarantee if he joins Liverpool, who already have a plethora of options upfront with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to choose from.

This story is one to keep a close eye on as the January transfer window draws nearer, with Neres likely to be the subject of a bidding war if he continues on his current trajectory.