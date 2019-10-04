Tottenham face a trip to Brighton for the early kickoff on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino’s men look to bounce back from their thumping against Bayern Munich.

Spurs suffered a 7-2 defeat in their Champions League clash in midweek, and so a response is certainly now needed to ensure that they move on from it as quickly as possible.

Further, given they currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, they’ll want to climb the standings ahead of the international break and show signs that they are able to compete on multiple fronts this season.

However, they’ll have to try and secure a positive result at Brighton without Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon as the pair are still out injured, while Serge Aurier is also ruled out through suspension.

Having been brought in this past summer to add quality to the side, there is no doubt that both Lo Celso and Sessegnon will have key roles to play moving forward, and so Tottenham will be desperate to get them fully fit as soon as possible.

Unfortunately for them though, the Brighton game will come too soon as the club confirmed in their tweet below that the pair are now “entering the late stages of rehabilitation”.

It’s unclear how long they will still need to make a full recovery, but Pochettino will seemingly have to continue to show faith in those already at his disposal to get them out of a hole and react positively to what was a hugely disappointing setback in midweek.