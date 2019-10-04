Juventus will reportedly look to move on a handful of players in the January transfer window to cut down the numbers in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The Bianconeri have started the season well as they sit just behind Inter in the Serie A table ahead of the Derby d’Italia this weekend, while they’re joint-top of their Champions League group.

One of the key strengths for Sarri is the squad depth that he has available at his disposal, although there is a case to suggest that he perhaps needs to trim down the group as there are several individuals who will struggle to secure any playing time moving forward.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is working on exits for Mario Mandzukic, Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca in the January transfer window.

While Perin and Pjaca are arguably well down the pecking order and should consider an exit if they wish to secure a more prominent role, the slight surprise is how Mandzukic is not in favour with Sarri as he has yet to feature this season.

Competition for places is fierce with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi all battling for a starting berth, but given Mandzukic can offer a different dynamic in the final third with his physicality and height, he could be a useful option to have.

However, the Croatian stalwart hasn’t been able to convince Sarri it seems, while he was also left out of the squad for the Champions League.

In turn, it’s no surprise then that the club is said to be working on finding solutions for the trio, with all three being tipped to leave in the New Year to find a new challenge elsewhere.