Video: Aubameyang documents Pepe’s hilarious attempt to get in an ice bath at Arsenal training facility

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe had some trouble plunging into an ice bath this week, much to the amusement of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As per BBC Sport, Pepe arrived at Emirates Stadium from Lille for £72 million on August 1, becoming the club’s most expensive player of all time.

The Ivorian has been slow to adjust to his new surroundings, showing only flashes of brilliance in nine outings across all competitions, with just one goal to his name for the Gunners to date.

Aubameyang documented Pepe’s struggles at an Arsenal training facility on his Instagram this week, as the 24-year-old attempted to get in an ice bath, with hilarious results.

The mercurial attacker refused to go all the way under or take his shirt off, with Aubameyang giggling with joy in the background.

