Video: Chelsea ace Guro Retien scores impressive ‘Scorpion’ goal for Norway Women’s vs Belarus

Chelsea FC
Chelsea player Guro Reiten scored an amazing ‘Scorpion’ goal for Norway Women’s side in their UEFA qualifier against Belarus this evening.

Norway beat Belarus 7-1 away from home today, with Reiten getting herself on the scoresheet in the second half.

The goal itself was nothing short of brilliant, as Reiten managed to put with the ball in the back of the net with her heel despite the ball being behind her.

Can see why she plays for Chelsea with skills like that!

Pictures via Direkte

