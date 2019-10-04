Menu

Video: Inter benefit from Conte effect as free-flowing passing move nearly results in amazing team goal vs Barca

FC Barcelona
Inter Milan showed they can compete with Europe’s best teams under Antonio Conte during a narrow Champions League defeat against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory in the Group F clash at Camp Nou earlier this week, thanks to a superb Luis Suarez double in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter a second-minute lead in the match and they came very close to earning a shock result at the home of the Spanish champions, but luck eluded them in the most important moments.

Inter have clearly benefitted from the Conte effect since his appointment as head coach, as exhibited by the free-flowing passing move which nearly resulted in an amazing team goal shortly before half time.

Stefano Sensi almost scored a second for the Italian giants after a counter-attack which began with the goalkeeper and saw almost every Inter player get involved before a chance emerged at the opposite end of the pitch.

Conte is renowned for his tactical prowess and getting the best out of his players, which is why Inter could be on course for a fantastic season if they continue on their current trajectory.

Check out the Nerazzurri picking apart Barcelona below.

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)

