Video: Inter benefit from Conte effect as free-flowing passing move nearly results in amazing team goal vs Barca

Inter Milan showed they can compete with Europe’s best teams under Antonio Conte during a narrow Champions League defeat against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory in the Group F clash at Camp Nou earlier this week, thanks to a superb Luis Suarez double in the second half.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter a second-minute lead in the match and they came very close to earning a shock result at the home of the Spanish champions, but luck eluded them in the most important moments.

Inter have clearly benefitted from the Conte effect since his appointment as head coach, as exhibited by the free-flowing passing move which nearly resulted in an amazing team goal shortly before half time.

Stefano Sensi almost scored a second for the Italian giants after a counter-attack which began with the goalkeeper and saw almost every Inter player get involved before a chance emerged at the opposite end of the pitch.

? | FULL-TIME Barcelona turn it around in the second half to leave the Nerazzurri empty-handed…#BarçaInter 2??1? pic.twitter.com/HX5X1Qcw97 — Inter (@Inter_en) October 2, 2019

Conte is renowned for his tactical prowess and getting the best out of his players, which is why Inter could be on course for a fantastic season if they continue on their current trajectory.

Check out the Nerazzurri picking apart Barcelona below.

Just look at this passage of play from Inter. Conte is working some serious magic against Barcelona ?#UCL#BarcaInter pic.twitter.com/XROuHZpyee — ?øm M~M (@Tom_Mouricette) October 2, 2019

conte ball at inter looking sharp pic.twitter.com/3C10JhlqAg — CULTURE SZN (@CULTURESZN_) October 2, 2019

Conte took over Inter in June, signed 12 players that’d fit his style of play, and 6 weeks into the season has them playing like this against Barca. Meanwhile we’re supposed to give Ole 3 yrs to make MUFC good enough to be able to spring 5 passes togetherpic.twitter.com/ka26vnzXtZ — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) October 3, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of BT Sport)