Video: Salzburg boss ordered his players to be more ‘ruthless’ towards Van Dijk in rousing half-time speech at Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch urged his players to target Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the half time interval at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were given a huge scare in the Champions League Group E encounter earlier this week, emerging with a narrow 4-3 victory in front of their own fans.

Jurgen Klopp’s men raced into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but Hwang Hee-chan reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 39th minute.

As per Metro Sport, Salzburg boss Marsch ordered his players to be more ‘ruthless’ towards Van Dijk in a rousing half-time speech at Liverpool, which clearly gave his side extra motivation in the second period.

Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland scored to haul the visitors back to 3-3 by the hour mark, but Salah had the last word when he poked the ball home nine minutes later to secure three points for the reigning European champions.

Check out Marsch motivating his Salzburg squad below.