One of the all time classic pranks is convincing a friend to accept £50 if you can crack two eggs on their head. Then you gleefully crack one egg and then walk off without paying a penny.

This is a slightly more advanced version of this. It looks like some Tampa Bay Rowdies players were getting a teammate to head some ping pong balls before the inevitable egg was slipped into the sequence:

Prank of the season, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Rowdies ? pic.twitter.com/QbJV8k1Z51 — 888sport (@888sport) October 3, 2019

What makes this even better is the player then runs off in embarrassment rather than getting angry with the other players. You could only imagine the carnage that would follow if someone like Roy Keane had been caught out by this.