Tottenham star Son Heung-min’s agent has hinted that the South Korean international could join Serie A club Napoli at some point in his career.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of Spurs since joining them from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. So far, Son has amassed 70 goals and 39 assists in 196 appearances across all competitions.

Thies Bliemaster who is the South Korea captain’s agent, has said that his client could play for Napoli at some point in his career even though it will be hard to get him out of North London. As quoted by Goal.com, Son’s agent said: “I’ve never brought a player to Napoli, but I’d like to because [Diego] Maradona, my favourite player, played for them. I’ve talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I’ll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them.

“As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people. It’s not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?”

The 27-year-old whose current contract expires in 2023, is one of Tottenham’s most important players and the club won’t be too willing to let him go. As for the possibility of Son gong to Naples, it can’t be said if the Gli Azzurri have the financial muscle to sign him. He is valued at €80 million according to Transfermarkt and Spur will certainly demand a sum close to that number.

Son has started this season well for Tottenham, netting thrice and providing as many assists in eight appearances across all competitions. He’ll be eager to produce a solid performance in today’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium.