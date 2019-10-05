It’s hard to remember a time before agents became far too heavily involved in football. It now sounds like anybody involved in a transfer is desperate for some sort of commission.

The Agent of Nabil Fekir recently gave an interview to Canal Plus about his client’s proposed move to Liverpool a couple of years ago. It certainly sounded like it was all agreed before family members got involved.

READ MORE: French side Bordeaux forced to suspend three players after sickening attack leaves teammate on crutches

Some comments were reported on by Getfootballnewsfrance. The agent said that he had worked for around four months on a deal that would see Fekir earn around €45m over five years at Anfield.

He did admit that the player’s medical came back with some issues but that didn’t seem to be a problem that would see the transfer fall through.

He maintains the biggest issue was his brother in law got involved and seemed to start thinking of himself as some sort of agent. He started trying to get a commission from the transfer and it all fell through from there.

It does sound like Fekir’s actual agent was acting in a reasonable way. He talks of taking time to ensure all parties were happy and how embarrassed he was about the whole situation in the end.

It certainly didn’t work out well for the player. He eventually returned to Lyon before making a move to Real Betis this Summer. They’re a decent team, but in the lower half of La Liga and have no chance of challenging for the Champions League.

Agents get a bad name, but in this case it was someone trying to act like and agent that ruined everything. Realistically, Fekir’s family member has severely hampered his career.