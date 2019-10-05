Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a swoop for West Ham ace Issa Diop as they look to bolster their defensive options next year.

The Gunners have struggled at the back for some time now having had the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the Premier League last season.

They’ve conceded a whopping 11 goals in just seven games so far this year, and that’s despite the summer arrival of David Luiz.

It’s an area in which they must improve as it could be costly in the long run in their bid to compete for major trophies if they can’t tighten things up at the back.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will target Diop in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks, but it’s added that after arriving for £22m in 2018, the West Ham ace will now demand a much higher price-tag as his valuation has risen significantly since he joined the Hammers.

It’s unclear as to how much the club would demand, but ultimately given how important he is to Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham will surely have no desire to let him leave unless it’s for a fee too big to ignore.

Time will tell if Arsenal have the financial power to put such a bid on the table, or if they will be forced to look at alternative targets. For now though, the report would suggest that Diop is certainly attracting interest from elsewhere with his form for West Ham.