Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga this weekend, as they look to claim their third league win in a row at the Nou Camp.

Barca have won their previous two games in the league against Villarreal and Getafe, with the Blaugrana now looking to make it three in a row against Julen Lopetegui’s men this Sunday.

Valverde’s side will be going into the match on a high following their comeback win against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, a match in which the club relied on a double from Luis Suarez in order to claim victory.

Ahead of their match against Sevilla tomorrow evening, Barca have confirmed the squad they’ll be using to take on their opponents on Sunday.

Clement Lenglet is nowhere to be seen given that he’s suspended for the match after he picked up two yellow cards against Getafe a week ago.

Both Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba have recovered from their injuries and have claimed places in Valverde’s squad to take on Sevilla, news that has left a number of fans overjoyed.

And given how important the pair have been to Barca so far this year, we can hardly blame them…

Fati is back ? — mopedi wa lesandawana ??? (@tboy_treasure) October 5, 2019

FATIII ? — Irina ? (@IrinaMaylander) October 5, 2019

Ansu is backkkkkkk!!! It over for sevilla — SHAHAB (@iamShahabShah) October 5, 2019

JORDI MI HIJO — iri ?? (@legendsmessi) October 5, 2019

Jordi alba and ansu fati are back!!

Finally….. — Aakash Aggarwal (@optimisticegg13) October 5, 2019

Yessssss Fati is back?? — Malab Boniface (@Social_misfit__) October 5, 2019

Alba ????? — José Filho??? #GOFLA (@feitozafilhoCRF) October 5, 2019