Chelsea have an issue where their transfer ban means every player becomes more valuable until that ends. They can’t really afford to lose any of their important senior players without having a chance to replace them.

Willian showed his worth again during the week with a fine winner in their Champions League tie with Lille, and is due to leave at the end of the season with his contract due to expire.

According to The Express, Frank Lampard is desperate to see the Brazilian stay at the club and wants the club to offer him a new contract. They suggest that it would only be a one year deal because of his age.

That could be a major issue in convincing him to stay, the report goes on to say that Barcelona and Juventus are interested in signing him for free at the end of the season. With no transfer fee involved, you imagine they would be looking to offer at least a two year contract.

A move to Juventus would make complete sense, they are unrivaled when it comes to making fantastic free signings and the Brazilian could be the next in a long line.

He is now 31 so will probably have two or three more years left at the top level. He’s been a key player for Chelsea since signing in 2013, he’s made 300 appearances and scored over 50 goals in his time at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if he agrees to stay or wants to try somewhere new, but it’s likely Chelsea will need to offer more than one year on the new contract if they want him to stay.