Chelsea are reportedly set to offer new contracts to Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomoro who have impressed this season so far.

Frank Lampard has shown a lot of faith in youngsters in his first season as the club’s manager and so far, it has paid off. The likes of Abraham, Mount and Tomori have been pretty impressive for Chelsea so far. Despite having a shaky start to the season, the Blues seem to be in a decent position at the moment, placed 7th in the Premier League table, a position which should rise.

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea will offer new long-term contracts to Abraham and Tomori whose current contracts expire in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Both players have been in fine form this season so far and have received their maiden call-ups to the England national team. Abraham has netted eight goals in ten appearances this season while Tomori has become a regular in Chelsea’s defence. He has also managed to score and assist once this season.

Both players have the potential to be big names in the future and tying them down to new contracts would be very beneficial to Chelsea.